First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 918,069 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 66% from the previous session’s volume of 553,319 shares.The stock last traded at $43.01 and had previously closed at $43.44.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.07. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.77.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pillar Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the fourth quarter worth about $106,000.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Company Profile

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

