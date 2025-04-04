First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.17 and traded as low as $27.44. First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund shares last traded at $27.49, with a volume of 61,269 shares changing hands.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund Trading Down 5.8 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.50. The company has a market cap of $377.99 million, a P/E ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 1.49.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a $0.0197 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund

About First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $221,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $776,000. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $417,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $288,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 278,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,439,000 after acquiring an additional 97,087 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S. Liquid Series Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index (the Index) (formerly NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S.

