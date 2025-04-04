First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $61.21 and last traded at $61.43, with a volume of 309245 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.29.
First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 1.25.
First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%.
About First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF
The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
