First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $61.21 and last traded at $61.43, with a volume of 309245 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.29.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 1.25.

Get First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF alerts:

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIRR. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.