First Western Trust Bank Has $2.60 Million Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

First Western Trust Bank cut its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,720 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $2,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LHX. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 8,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $147,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 605.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 11,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 9,590 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $329,000. Finally, Investment Management Corp of Ontario raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 47.2% during the third quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 6,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at L3Harris Technologies

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Jon Rambeau sold 3,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.00, for a total value of $718,228.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $632,122. The trade was a 53.19 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 1,783 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.48, for a total transaction of $377,068.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,475,517.60. The trade was a 5.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Down 1.0 %

L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $209.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $208.53 and its 200-day moving average is $225.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.71. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $193.09 and a fifty-two week high of $265.74.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.04. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 13.11%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This is a boost from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 60.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $291.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Truist Financial cut their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $283.00 to $274.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $228.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.69.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

