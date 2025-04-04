First Western Trust Bank Has $204,000 Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

First Western Trust Bank cut its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 24.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 308 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,366,000. Brooklyn FI LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 6,290.5% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 161,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,313,000 after buying an additional 158,898 shares during the last quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $15,010,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 5,628.7% in the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,021,000 after buying an additional 69,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 429,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,326,000 after acquiring an additional 51,072 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Price Performance

MGC stock opened at $193.68 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $211.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $176.66 and a 52-week high of $222.75.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Mega Cap ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a $0.5985 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

