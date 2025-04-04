First Western Trust Bank Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

First Western Trust Bank boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 69,385 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,961 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF makes up about 0.3% of First Western Trust Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. First Western Trust Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $6,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerald Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 6,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Golden Road Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Golden Road Advisors LLC now owns 13,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Abound Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 6.5 %

VTWO stock opened at $76.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.84. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $75.03 and a twelve month high of $99.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.2475 per share. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

