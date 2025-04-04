First Western Trust Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

First Western Trust Bank lessened its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. First Western Trust Bank’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Generali Investments Management Co LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IFS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 232.3% in the fourth quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

NYSE UPS opened at $100.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $85.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.94. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.90 and a twelve month high of $154.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.23. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 39.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.55%. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 97.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UPS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. UBS Group cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $141.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Bank of America reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $133.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $141.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.18.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

