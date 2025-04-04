First Western Trust Bank Sells 35,277 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

First Western Trust Bank reduced its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 77.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,499 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 35,277 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank’s holdings in NIKE were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Caitlin John LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 117.0% in the fourth quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 371 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA increased its position in NIKE by 110.5% in the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 400 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NKE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Cfra Research raised shares of NIKE to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. China Renaissance started coverage on NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on NIKE from $92.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.38.

NIKE Stock Down 14.6 %

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $55.49 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.78 and a 12-month high of $98.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $82.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.02.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $11.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 36.99%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.16%.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 169,732 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.83, for a total value of $12,361,581.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 896,632 shares in the company, valued at $65,301,708.56. This trade represents a 15.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

