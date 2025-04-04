First Western Trust Bank Sells 3,645 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

First Western Trust Bank lessened its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 81,133 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 3,645 shares during the period. Oracle accounts for about 0.6% of First Western Trust Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. First Western Trust Bank’s holdings in Oracle were worth $13,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 89.7% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 184 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 129.0% in the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 213 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $137.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $161.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $383.30 billion, a PE ratio of 33.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.22. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $112.78 and a 12 month high of $198.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65.

Oracle Increases Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.02). Oracle had a return on equity of 133.25% and a net margin of 21.16%. The business had revenue of $14.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Oracle from $212.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. UBS Group reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Oracle from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Oracle from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Oracle from $214.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Oracle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 2,101,154 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.35, for a total transaction of $389,448,893.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $207,331,027.20. This represents a 65.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 42.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

