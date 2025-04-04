First Western Trust Bank Sells 39 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

First Western Trust Bank lowered its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 39 shares during the quarter. First Western Trust Bank’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of REGN. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 39 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 260.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 54 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,230.00 to $1,030.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,100.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $795.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $966.88.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.4 %

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $610.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $678.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $785.70. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $604.42 and a 1-year high of $1,211.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.21 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 31.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $11.86 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s payout ratio is 2.30%.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

See Also

