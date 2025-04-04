First Western Trust Bank Sells 45,787 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

First Western Trust Bank trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,100,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,787 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 4.5% of First Western Trust Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. First Western Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $97,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 62,207,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,499,123,000 after purchasing an additional 19,216,938 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $237,761,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 9,889.6% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 544,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,154,000 after acquiring an additional 539,279 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,598,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,059,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,261,000 after purchasing an additional 198,719 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $81.68 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $78.36 and a 1-year high of $96.01.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

