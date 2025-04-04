First Western Trust Bank Sells 696 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

First Western Trust Bank trimmed its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 696 shares during the quarter. First Western Trust Bank’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $5,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 7,500.0% during the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 76 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ROP shares. Robert W. Baird set a $665.00 target price on Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $685.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $569.00 to $562.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $630.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $539.00 to $558.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Roper Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $629.18.

Roper Technologies Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE ROP opened at $579.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $575.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $554.71. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $499.47 and a 1-year high of $595.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.43, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be given a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.01%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Roper Technologies news, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $588.19, for a total value of $1,764,570.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,522 shares in the company, valued at $18,540,925.18. This represents a 8.69 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $578.04, for a total transaction of $578,040.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 38,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,504,253.28. This represents a 2.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,101 shares of company stock worth $4,712,045 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

