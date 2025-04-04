Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Earns Buy Rating from Rosenblatt Securities

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $58.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 129.79% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Five9 from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Five9 from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Five9 from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.76.

Five9 stock opened at $25.24 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.19, a PEG ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Five9 has a 52-week low of $23.98 and a 52-week high of $63.30.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $278.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.70 million. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 3.62% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Five9 will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 7,619 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total transaction of $254,474.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,220,390.60. This represents a 5.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 1,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total value of $34,277.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,165 shares in the company, valued at $1,424,383. This represents a 2.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,574 shares of company stock worth $1,004,346. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sylebra Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Five9 by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 3,745,778 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $152,228,000 after buying an additional 1,396,496 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Five9 by 353.3% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,395,566 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $97,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867,137 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Five9 in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,280,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Five9 by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,783,870 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,496,000 after purchasing an additional 601,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,317,450 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,558,000 after purchasing an additional 105,265 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States, India, and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

