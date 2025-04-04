FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QDF) Trading Up 0.5% – Still a Buy?

FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QDF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $69.03 and last traded at $68.82. 47,584 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 37% from the average session volume of 34,851 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.50.

FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund Stock Down 5.6 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.36. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QDF. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its position in FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Empire Financial Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund by 113.7% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter.

About FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund

The FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund (QDF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Northern Trust Quality Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of companies deemed to have secure dividends that matches the beta of the Northern Trust 1250 Index. QDF was launched on Dec 14, 2012 and is managed by FlexShares.

