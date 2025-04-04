Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Lowered to “Hold” Rating by Gordon Haskett

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Gordon Haskett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush downgraded shares of Floor & Decor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $103.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Barclays raised shares of Floor & Decor from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Floor & Decor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.56.

Shares of FND stock traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,941,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,600,005. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Floor & Decor has a fifty-two week low of $64.78 and a fifty-two week high of $126.74. The company has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.50, a PEG ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.09.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.14. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 4.62%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Floor & Decor will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Floor & Decor by 120.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

