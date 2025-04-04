Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $12.07 and last traded at $12.47, with a volume of 10057881 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.72.

FL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Foot Locker from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Foot Locker from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.81.

The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.37.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Foot Locker had a positive return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 5.24%. Foot Locker’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,505,006 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $228,589,000 after acquiring an additional 210,832 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Foot Locker by 88.6% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,323,597 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $115,365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500,396 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Foot Locker by 1.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,908,253 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $49,319,000 after purchasing an additional 25,394 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,906,406 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $41,483,000 after purchasing an additional 770,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,659,206 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $36,104,000 after purchasing an additional 81,814 shares in the last quarter.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

