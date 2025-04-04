Forge Financial Services LLC Takes $12.46 Million Position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS)

Forge Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 342,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,457,000. Capital Group Core Equity ETF accounts for approximately 10.5% of Forge Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 111.0% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CGUS stock opened at $32.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.99. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $29.63 and a 1 year high of $36.75. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 0.93.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Announces Dividend

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.0852 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st.

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

