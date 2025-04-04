Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $85.25.

FBIN has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $97.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $91.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock.

In other Fortune Brands Innovations news, EVP Ron Wilson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total value of $103,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,950.04. This trade represents a 12.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Kristin Papesh acquired 483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $61.99 per share, for a total transaction of $29,941.17. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 7,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,177.83. This represents a 6.77 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 0.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 853,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,379,000 after buying an additional 4,248 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Fortune Brands Innovations by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 30,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after purchasing an additional 13,263 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 9.1% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 104.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,920,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,040,000 after purchasing an additional 3,024,950 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 0.6% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 82,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,420,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Innovations stock opened at $55.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.45. Fortune Brands Innovations has a 1 year low of $54.60 and a 1 year high of $90.54.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.07). Fortune Brands Innovations had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 22.05%. On average, research analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Innovations will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

