Foundry Partners LLC Has $11.46 Million Stock Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Foundry Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 210,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 31,799 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $11,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPC. Norges Bank bought a new position in W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,381,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,022,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,170,000 after purchasing an additional 906,622 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter worth $31,442,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 103.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 806,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,219,000 after purchasing an additional 409,593 shares during the period. Finally, Equity Investment Corp raised its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,870,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,918,000 after buying an additional 389,107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WPC shares. BMO Capital Markets raised W. P. Carey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on W. P. Carey from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.75.

W. P. Carey Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of W. P. Carey stock opened at $61.31 on Friday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.91 and a 12-month high of $66.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.81%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 170.33%.

W. P. Carey Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

Further Reading

