Foundry Partners LLC Has $12.76 Million Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Foundry Partners LLC cut its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 222,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,085 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $12,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Tyson Foods by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,714,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,051,433,000 after acquiring an additional 325,361 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Tyson Foods by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,304,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,438,000 after purchasing an additional 859,351 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,994,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,712,000 after buying an additional 178,785 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,315,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,454,000 after buying an additional 427,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $175,086,000. 67.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on TSN. Piper Sandler upgraded Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.10.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

TSN stock opened at $63.45 on Friday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.61 and a 1-year high of $66.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $22.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.66.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.35. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 1.96%. The business had revenue of $13.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 67.57%.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Featured Stories

