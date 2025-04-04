Foundry Partners LLC Has $14.48 Million Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Foundry Partners LLC lowered its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,149 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 19,845 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $14,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 149.4% in the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 202 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on EOG. Raymond James lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Williams Trading set a $154.00 price target on EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Wolfe Research raised shares of EOG Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.67.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:EOG opened at $119.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.31. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.78 and a fifty-two week high of $139.67. The company has a market cap of $66.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $127.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.88.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 23.77%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be issued a $0.975 dividend. This represents a $3.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.73%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,037 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.76, for a total value of $515,767.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 47,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,098,240.32. This represents a 7.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Articles

