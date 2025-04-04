Foundry Partners LLC Has $6.07 Million Stock Position in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN)

Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Free Report) by 23.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 153,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,297 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Northwest Natural were worth $6,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in Northwest Natural by 11,111.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 692.4% during the third quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Natural in the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Northwest Natural in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in Northwest Natural by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.13% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP David A. Weber sold 2,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total transaction of $92,690.18. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,827.30. This represents a 89.54 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Hugo Anderson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.97, for a total value of $307,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,336,014.74. This trade represents a 5.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,192 shares of company stock worth $1,042,268. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Natural Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE NWN opened at $43.35 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.72. Northwest Natural Holding has a 52-week low of $34.82 and a 52-week high of $44.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 0.59.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.01). Northwest Natural had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 5.89%. The firm had revenue of $370.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Northwest Natural’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Northwest Natural Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.55%.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the United States. The company operates a mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities, third-party marketers, and electric generators; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

