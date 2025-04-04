Foundry Partners LLC Has $7.08 Million Stock Holdings in Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:FIHL)

Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:FIHL – Free Report) by 39.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 390,590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,151 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Fidelis Insurance were worth $7,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Fidelis Insurance during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelis Insurance by 1,862.9% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 5,831 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Fidelis Insurance in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Fidelis Insurance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelis Insurance during the third quarter valued at approximately $269,000. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fidelis Insurance alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FIHL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Fidelis Insurance from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Fidelis Insurance from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Fidelis Insurance from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price target (down previously from $21.00) on shares of Fidelis Insurance in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Fidelis Insurance from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.57.

Fidelis Insurance Trading Down 1.7 %

Fidelis Insurance stock opened at $16.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.38. Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $14.17 and a 52 week high of $21.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($1.98). The business had revenue of $685.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.52 million. Fidelis Insurance had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 20.17%. Equities research analysts forecast that Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelis Insurance Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. Fidelis Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.55%.

Fidelis Insurance Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited, a specialty insurer, provides insurance and reinsurance solutions in Bermuda, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Specialty, Reinsurance, and Bespoke segments. The Specialty segment offers aviation and aerospace, energy, marine, property direct and facultative, and other specialty risk solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIHL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:FIHL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelis Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelis Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.