Foundry Partners LLC Sells 24,181 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Foundry Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 166,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 24,181 shares during the period. Simon Property Group comprises approximately 1.4% of Foundry Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $28,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $834,000. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 72.8% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 587,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $416,000. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SPG. Scotiabank set a $186.00 price objective on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com cut Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $179.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Simon Property Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.33.

NYSE:SPG opened at $153.40 on Friday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.25 and a 12 month high of $190.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a PEG ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.39.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $1.70. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 74.02% and a net margin of 41.49%. Analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a $2.10 dividend. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.70%.

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

