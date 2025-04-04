Foundry Partners LLC Sells 371 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Foundry Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 371 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial makes up 1.2% of Foundry Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $23,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. Spahn Wealth & Retirement LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $423,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $247,000. World Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 1,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on AMP. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $625.00 target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $415.00 to $442.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $507.00 to $542.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $580.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $514.89.

Insider Transactions at Ameriprise Financial

In other news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.12, for a total transaction of $523,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,231,200. The trade was a 9.09 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 4,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.07, for a total value of $2,499,128.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,901,249.59. This represents a 39.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,636 shares of company stock valued at $6,263,989. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Down 7.8 %

NYSE AMP opened at $455.69 on Friday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $385.74 and a one year high of $582.05. The company has a market cap of $43.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $518.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $523.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $9.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.16 by $0.20. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 69.35% and a net margin of 19.70%. Research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 38.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.91%.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

