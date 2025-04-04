Foundry Partners LLC Sells 882 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Foundry Partners LLC cut its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 882 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $11,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Yoffe Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $357,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in RTX by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Uniting Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in RTX in the 4th quarter valued at $317,000. Pitcairn Co. lifted its position in RTX by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 27,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,194,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 3,999 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on RTX shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on RTX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on RTX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Vertical Research raised shares of RTX to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $131.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of RTX from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at RTX

In other news, CFO Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 16,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.35, for a total value of $2,100,981.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,763,124.60. The trade was a 21.30 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 27,379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total transaction of $3,569,126.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,508 shares in the company, valued at $10,625,382.88. This represents a 25.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,831 shares of company stock valued at $10,309,302 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

RTX Stock Performance

RTX opened at $130.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $173.75 billion, a PE ratio of 36.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.36. RTX Co. has a 1 year low of $97.90 and a 1 year high of $136.17.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.19. RTX had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 12.45%. Research analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.99%.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

See Also

