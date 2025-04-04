Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 61,708 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 751,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 61,708 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $70,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WEC. Summit Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 9,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 3,827 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 134.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,047,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,038,931,000 after purchasing an additional 6,329,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in WEC Energy Group by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 91,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,568,000 after buying an additional 5,575 shares in the last quarter. 77.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

Shares of WEC opened at $108.38 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.41 and a 200-day moving average of $99.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $34.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.44. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.47 and a 1 year high of $111.00.

Insider Transactions at WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.06). WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 17.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Gale E. Klappa sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.62, for a total transaction of $2,715,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 274,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,865,612.10. This represents a 8.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.17, for a total value of $119,795.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,286,635.67. This represents a 4.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WEC shares. Barclays upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on WEC Energy Group from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America upgraded WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on WEC

About WEC Energy Group

(Free Report)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.