Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 8,827 Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 174,406 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,827 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $73,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 1,925.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Comfort Systems USA by 183.3% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 85 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 106 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 1,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 112 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 126 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Down 9.0 %

Shares of Comfort Systems USA stock opened at $311.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $272.93 and a 12-month high of $553.09. The company has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $377.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $417.75.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The construction company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.46. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 35.28%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 16.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $577.00 to $471.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $552.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $530.75.

Comfort Systems USA Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

