Franklin Resources Inc. Boosts Holdings in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Free Report) by 398.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 702,838 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 561,807 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Pegasystems were worth $65,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Pegasystems by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pegasystems by 85.6% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in Pegasystems by 150.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Pegasystems by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 46.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PEGA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Pegasystems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Pegasystems from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Pegasystems from $99.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.36.

NASDAQ PEGA opened at $68.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.58 and a beta of 1.25. Pegasystems Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.55 and a 1-year high of $113.67.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.20). Pegasystems had a return on equity of 32.09% and a net margin of 6.63%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pegasystems Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.88%.

In other news, insider Leon Trefler sold 2,049 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.65, for a total value of $155,006.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,935,237.35. This trade represents a 3.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.75, for a total value of $139,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,245 shares in the company, valued at $1,481,838.75. This trade represents a 8.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,791 shares of company stock valued at $6,134,554 over the last three months. 50.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Infinity, a software portfolio comprising of Pega Customer Decision Hub, a real-time AI-powered decision engine to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity; and Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for increasing efficiency of clients’ processes and workflows.

