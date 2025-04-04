Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 73,149 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,090,177 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,149 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $62,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $55.21 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.81. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $54.77 and a twelve month high of $60.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 0.61.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

