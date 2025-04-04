Franklin Resources Inc. Decreases Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,208,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 47,768 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $59,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,136,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,260,000 after buying an additional 62,195 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $442,000. Sanchez Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 9.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,217,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $557,498,000 after purchasing an additional 981,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 188,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,329,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $58.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.34 billion, a PE ratio of -35.73 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.99. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $43.05 and a 12 month high of $59.15.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

