Franklin Resources Inc. Grows Position in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) by 1,178.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,062,211 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 979,113 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Doximity were worth $56,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Doximity by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,203,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,159,000 after acquiring an additional 485,102 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Doximity by 2.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,693,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,947,000 after purchasing an additional 88,922 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Doximity by 19.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,856,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,503,000 after purchasing an additional 472,565 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of Doximity by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,334,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,644,000 after purchasing an additional 62,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Doximity by 708.7% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,510,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,634 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DOCS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Leerink Partners raised shares of Doximity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Doximity from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Doximity from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America increased their price target on Doximity from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs raised Doximity from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Doximity presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 20,000 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total value of $1,152,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,463.20. The trade was a 75.87 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 37.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Doximity Trading Down 6.0 %

DOCS opened at $54.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.48, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.34. Doximity, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.96 and a 12 month high of $85.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.83.

Doximity Company Profile

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

