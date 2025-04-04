Franklin Resources Inc. Has $72.63 Million Stake in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 786,469 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,448 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $72,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Encompass Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,637,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,944,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the fourth quarter worth $52,094,000. abrdn plc bought a new position in Encompass Health during the fourth quarter worth $17,846,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Encompass Health by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,404,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,817,000 after purchasing an additional 138,196 shares during the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Encompass Health news, CAO Andrew L. Price sold 5,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.29, for a total transaction of $495,578.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 69,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,798,129.56. The trade was a 6.79 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health stock opened at $101.95 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.92. Encompass Health Co. has a one year low of $78.53 and a one year high of $104.55.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.12. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 8.48%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is 15.25%.

Several analysts have issued reports on EHC shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Friday, February 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Encompass Health from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Encompass Health from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Encompass Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.67.

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

