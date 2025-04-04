Franklin Resources Inc. Increases Stake in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,928,919 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,045 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $68,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OWL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,118,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,206,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,581,000 after buying an additional 5,558,868 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,030,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,829,000 after buying an additional 1,372,865 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,244,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,101 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 14.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,152,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,505 shares in the last quarter. 35.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OWL opened at $17.86 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.38. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.18 and a 52 week high of $26.73. The stock has a market cap of $27.47 billion, a PE ratio of 105.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.19.

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OWL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.21. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 20.82% and a net margin of 4.77%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Blue Owl Capital’s payout ratio is 423.53%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Friday, February 7th. TD Cowen upgraded Blue Owl Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Blue Owl Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $24.75 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Cfra Research raised shares of Blue Owl Capital to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

