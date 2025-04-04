Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Shares Purchased by Pictet Asset Management Holding SA

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 253,009 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,833 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $5,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Franklin Resources by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,715,809 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $765,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,373 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Franklin Resources by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,155,516 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $432,730,000 after purchasing an additional 599,045 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,334,601 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $147,312,000 after purchasing an additional 422,688 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 3,752,326 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $75,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,097,979 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $62,858,000 after purchasing an additional 99,405 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.56% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Stock Down 7.6 %

Franklin Resources stock opened at $17.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.54. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.93 and a fifty-two week high of $28.08. The company has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.42.

Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The closed-end fund reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 4.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Research analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.13%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 196.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BEN shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.54.

Franklin Resources Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

