Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 80,055 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 563,465 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 80,055 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $78,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 762.9% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 76.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Ricky D. Hessling purchased 2,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $134.72 per share, for a total transaction of $269,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,638,464.64. This trade represents a 19.68 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Evan Bayh acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $133.70 per share, for a total transaction of $133,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 69,305 shares in the company, valued at $9,266,078.50. The trade was a 1.46 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Down 13.0 %

MPC opened at $128.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $148.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.39. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $127.69 and a fifty-two week high of $221.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.71. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 2.45%. The company had revenue of $33.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.98 EPS. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 19th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 36.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on MPC. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Mizuho cut their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $174.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $160.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Tudor Pickering raised Marathon Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $193.00 target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Thursday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.29.

Get Our Latest Report on Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.