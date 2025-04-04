Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Raymond James Analyst Says

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Raymond James from $49.00 to $51.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the natural resource company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 73.68% from the stock’s previous close. Raymond James also issued estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.59 EPS.

FCX has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Argus cut Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.61.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

FCX traded down $4.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.36. The stock had a trading volume of 24,639,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,349,010. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.87. Freeport-McMoRan has a 1-year low of $28.49 and a 1-year high of $55.24.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 7.50%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Freeport-McMoRan

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FCX. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 9.7% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 164,640 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $8,219,000 after purchasing an additional 14,501 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 3rd quarter valued at $754,000. Madison Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter valued at $3,388,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 4.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,684,393 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $84,085,000 after acquiring an additional 66,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 311,555 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $11,864,000 after acquiring an additional 18,852 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.