FrontView REIT (NYSE:FVR) and InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT) Financial Contrast

FrontView REIT (NYSE:FVR – Get Free Report) and InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for FrontView REIT and InvenTrust Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FrontView REIT 0 0 5 0 3.00 InvenTrust Properties 0 2 3 0 2.60

FrontView REIT currently has a consensus price target of $21.20, suggesting a potential upside of 75.93%. InvenTrust Properties has a consensus price target of $32.00, suggesting a potential upside of 13.98%. Given FrontView REIT’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe FrontView REIT is more favorable than InvenTrust Properties.

Dividends

Earnings & Valuation

FrontView REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.86 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.1%. InvenTrust Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.95 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. InvenTrust Properties pays out 527.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

This table compares FrontView REIT and InvenTrust Properties”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FrontView REIT $59.92 million 3.48 N/A N/A N/A InvenTrust Properties $273.97 million 7.94 $13.66 million $0.18 155.98

InvenTrust Properties has higher revenue and earnings than FrontView REIT.

Profitability

This table compares FrontView REIT and InvenTrust Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FrontView REIT N/A N/A N/A InvenTrust Properties 4.99% 0.83% 0.54%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

61.7% of InvenTrust Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of InvenTrust Properties shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

InvenTrust Properties beats FrontView REIT on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FrontView REIT

FrontView REIT specializes in real estate investing.

About InvenTrust Properties

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (the “Company,” “IVT,” or “InvenTrust”) is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component. Management pursues the Company’s business strategy by acquiring retail properties in Sun Belt markets, opportunistically disposing of retail properties, maintaining a flexible capital structure, and enhancing environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) practices and standards. A trusted, local operator bringing real estate expertise to its tenant relationships, IVT has built a strong reputation with market participants across its portfolio. IVT is committed to leadership in ESG practices and has been a Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark (“GRESB”) member since 2013.

