FY2025 Earnings Estimate for CATY Issued By DA Davidson

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Free Report) – DA Davidson lowered their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 2nd. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $4.38 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.40. The consensus estimate for Cathay General Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $4.47 per share.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CATY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Cathay General Bancorp from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Cathay General Bancorp from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cathay General Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.80.

Cathay General Bancorp Trading Down 10.0 %

Shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock opened at $38.62 on Friday. Cathay General Bancorp has a 1-year low of $33.88 and a 1-year high of $55.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.99.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.02. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 20.57% and a return on equity of 10.70%.

Cathay General Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 34.34%.

Institutional Trading of Cathay General Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $36,231,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 821.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 381,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,176,000 after acquiring an additional 340,329 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 112.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 331,862 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,800,000 after acquiring an additional 175,737 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 339.6% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 143,727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,843,000 after acquiring an additional 111,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,861,501 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,236,000 after acquiring an additional 102,724 shares during the last quarter. 75.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

