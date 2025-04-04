G. Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.61 and traded as high as $15.54. G. Willi-Food International shares last traded at $15.52, with a volume of 4,074 shares changing hands.

G. Willi-Food International Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.64. The stock has a market cap of $205.75 million, a P/E ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.86.

G. Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. G. Willi-Food International had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $40.50 million during the quarter.

G. Willi-Food International Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On G. Willi-Food International

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be paid a $0.5911 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th. G. Willi-Food International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.88%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in G. Willi-Food International stock. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. 9.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

G. Willi-Food International Company Profile

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. designs, imports, markets, and distributes food products worldwide. The company offers mushrooms, artichoke, beans, asparagus, capers, corn kernels, baby corn, palm hearts, vine leaves, sour pickles, mixed pickled vegetables, pickled peppers, olives, garlic, roasted eggplant sun, and dried tomatoes; and canned fish comprising tuna, sardine, anchovies, smoked and pressed cod liver, herring, fish paste, and salmon products.

