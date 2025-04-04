Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Mizuho Analyst Says

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) had its price target upped by Mizuho from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gaming and Leisure Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.11.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Gaming and Leisure Properties

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Down 2.3 %

GLPI stock opened at $49.42 on Thursday. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a fifty-two week low of $41.80 and a fifty-two week high of $52.60. The company has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 11.35 and a current ratio of 11.35.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $389.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.54 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 51.65%. As a group, analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.15%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.92%.

Insider Transactions at Gaming and Leisure Properties

In other news, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 17,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total transaction of $870,279.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,674,516. This represents a 24.55 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director E Scott Urdang sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.89, for a total transaction of $254,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 140,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,173,098.17. The trade was a 3.43 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,933 shares of company stock worth $2,533,487 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLPI. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 13,498,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $650,094,000 after purchasing an additional 5,797,299 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,830,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $617,938,000 after purchasing an additional 571,720 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,135,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $624,356,000 after buying an additional 162,484 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,245,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,395,000 after buying an additional 165,024 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,287,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,468,000 after buying an additional 211,657 shares in the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc engages in the provision of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. The company was founded on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.