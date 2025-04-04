GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.21, but opened at $26.12. GDS shares last traded at $26.15, with a volume of 235,365 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of GDS from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of GDS in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. JMP Securities set a $40.00 target price on GDS in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. StockNews.com cut GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Citizens Jmp raised GDS to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.48.

GDS Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 0.24.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $425.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. GDS had a negative return on equity of 8.22% and a negative net margin of 35.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.16) EPS. Analysts anticipate that GDS Holdings Limited will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of GDS

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GDS. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in GDS by 509.6% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,323,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942,341 shares in the last quarter. Triata Capital Ltd bought a new stake in GDS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,472,000. Sachem Head Capital Management LP boosted its stake in GDS by 161.6% in the third quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 2,825,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,630,000 after buying an additional 1,745,000 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its position in GDS by 195.6% during the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,845,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspex Management HK Ltd raised its stake in shares of GDS by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 4,926,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,059,000 after acquiring an additional 922,709 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.71% of the company’s stock.

About GDS

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

