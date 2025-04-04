Geely Automobile (OTCMKTS:GELYY) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.32 and traded as high as $43.72. Geely Automobile shares last traded at $43.38, with a volume of 7,276 shares changing hands.

Geely Automobile Stock Down 2.4 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

About Geely Automobile

(Get Free Report)

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile manufacturer primarily in the People’s Republic of China. The company engages in the research and development, production, marketing, and sale of passenger vehicles, automobile parts, and related automobile components, as well as provision of related after-sales and technical services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Geely Automobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geely Automobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.