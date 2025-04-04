GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS) Trading 4.8% Higher – Still a Buy?

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 4.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $85.62 and last traded at $88.62. 58,096 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 644,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.59.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WGS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of GeneDx from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of GeneDx from $75.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.33.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.87 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.40.

GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $95.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.24 million. GeneDx had a negative net margin of 17.12% and a positive return on equity of 3.33%. Sell-side analysts expect that GeneDx Holdings Corp. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kevin Feeley sold 402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total value of $36,200.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,212.20. The trade was a 7.38 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Katherine Stueland sold 46,551 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.62, for a total transaction of $4,451,206.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,619,784.68. This trade represents a 49.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 163,596 shares of company stock valued at $15,490,752 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in GeneDx by 107.7% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GeneDx by 877.8% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of GeneDx in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in GeneDx during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in GeneDx in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.

