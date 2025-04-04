Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Purchased by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,165 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Generac were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 391.9% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Generac in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Generac by 203.6% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Generac Stock Down 9.7 %

Generac stock opened at $115.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Generac Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.40 and a twelve month high of $195.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.31. Generac had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 7.36%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.15, for a total value of $725,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 565,825 shares in the company, valued at $82,129,498.75. This trade represents a 0.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Generac from $172.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Guggenheim upgraded Generac from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Generac from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Generac from $193.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Generac from $172.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.38.

Generac Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

