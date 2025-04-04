General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) Director Sells $49,660.00 in Stock

General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM – Get Free Report) Director Arthur G. Altschul, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of General American Investors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total value of $49,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,400 shares in the company, valued at $605,852. This trade represents a 7.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
General American Investors Stock Performance
NYSE GAM opened at $49.67 on Friday. General American Investors Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.54 and a 1-year high of $55.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.09.
General American Investors Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On General American Investors
About General American Investors
General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of United States. It invests in growth stocks of companies. It makes investments in Information Technology, Financials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, Retailing, Communication Services, Industrials, Health Care, Energy and Materials.
Featured Stories
