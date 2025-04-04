General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) Director Sells $49,660.00 in Stock

General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM – Get Free Report) Director Arthur G. Altschul, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of General American Investors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total value of $49,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,400 shares in the company, valued at $605,852. This trade represents a 7.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

General American Investors Stock Performance

NYSE GAM opened at $49.67 on Friday. General American Investors Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.54 and a 1-year high of $55.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.09.

General American Investors Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On General American Investors

About General American Investors

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General American Investors during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in General American Investors by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its holdings in General American Investors by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 4,878 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in General American Investors by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,035 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of General American Investors by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,196 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.85% of the company’s stock.

General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of United States. It invests in growth stocks of companies. It makes investments in Information Technology, Financials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, Retailing, Communication Services, Industrials, Health Care, Energy and Materials.

