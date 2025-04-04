General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Acquired by Atlas Capital Advisors Inc.

Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 119.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,535 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,461 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 9,960.0% during the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 503 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in General Motors by 551.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 502 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Motors alerts:

Insider Activity

In other General Motors news, Director Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. acquired 12,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.66 per share, for a total transaction of $607,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $694,751.24. This trade represents a 700.12 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised General Motors from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Mizuho raised their price objective on General Motors from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of General Motors in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.11.

View Our Latest Research Report on GM

General Motors Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $45.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.57. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $38.96 and a fifty-two week high of $61.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.17. General Motors had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 15.29%. Equities analysts expect that General Motors will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

General Motors announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the auto manufacturer to reacquire up to 12.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. General Motors’s payout ratio is currently 7.80%.

About General Motors

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.