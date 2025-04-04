Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 74,541 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,303,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 74,541 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $618,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DOV. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in shares of Dover in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Dover in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dover by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Kieckhefer Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dover during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dover in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DOV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Dover from $217.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Dover from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Dover from $236.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dover presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.18.

Dover Trading Down 9.1 %

Shares of DOV opened at $162.67 on Friday. Dover Co. has a fifty-two week low of $161.52 and a fifty-two week high of $222.31. The firm has a market cap of $22.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $191.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.20. Dover had a net margin of 32.95% and a return on equity of 21.03%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Dover Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.59%.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

