Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 99,181 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,050,965 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,181 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $688,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Vertiv by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Vertiv by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Horizon Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vertiv by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 2,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vertiv by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Trading Down 12.5 %

NYSE:VRT opened at $67.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.97. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 12 month low of $62.40 and a 12 month high of $155.84. The company has a market capitalization of $25.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.74, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.71.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.15. Vertiv had a return on equity of 61.41% and a net margin of 6.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VRT shares. Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Vertiv from $111.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Vertiv in a report on Friday, March 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Melius cut shares of Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Fox Advisors started coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.33.

Vertiv Profile



Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.



