Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,098,302 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69,969 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $501,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CLX. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in shares of Clorox by 163.8% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new stake in Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Clorox during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clorox Stock Up 0.6 %

Clorox stock opened at $148.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a PE ratio of 40.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.52, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $150.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.59. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $127.60 and a 1-year high of $171.37.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. Clorox had a return on equity of 316.87% and a net margin of 6.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 23rd. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 133.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CLX. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Clorox from $171.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Clorox from $171.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.00.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Featured Articles

